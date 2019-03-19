Stone, William H., - 80, of Ocean View, NJ passed away on Friday March 15, 2019. Bill was born on October 8, 1938 in Camden, NJ. He attended Girard College and enlisted in the US Navy in 1957. Bill's profession was Electronic Engineering. He was a devoted member of Praise Tabernacle Church in Egg Harbor Twp, NJ where he mastered playing the Shofar and leading numerous bible studies. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Sandra Stone, his son William (Karen) Stone Jr and his two daughters Kimberly (Gene) D'Orazio and Debra Stuart. Bill was blessed with 8 grandchildren and is also survived by his brother Wayne Comley and his sisters Jean Allison and Joyce Heim and was preceded in death by his sister Carol Barnhart.Family and friends are invited to celebrate Bill's life on Friday March 22, 2019 at 12:00PM at the Praise Tabernacle Church 2235 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Twp. NJ, where the family will be receiving guests from 10:30AM until 11:45AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's honor to Praise Tabernacle Church. www.praisetabernacle.com . For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
