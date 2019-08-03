Stonnell, Helen Katherine, - of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on July 31, 2019, in AtlantiCare comfort care, Galloway with her family constantly by her side. She was born in Atlantic City on July 11, 1934, to the late Kurt G. Mackeprang and Katherine R. (Male) Mackeprang. Helen graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1953. Helen and Norm loved to dance especially to the Big Bands or any group that would play music to jitterbug by. She worked for Norm as his office manager when he was the Judgment Enforcement Officer for the New Jersey Superior Court. Helen was involved with all the children's' activities in and out of school. She was also active in neighborhood events. She was a 4-H Leader and cofounder & the First President of the Pleasant Woods Girls Softball league and also helped start the Boys Baseball league. Helen is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Norman; her brother, Kurt G. Mackeprang (Betty) of Port St. Lucie, FL; her sister, Christine Heim (Ted, deceased) of Egg Harbor Twp.; her wonderful children, Katherine Sauler (Clifford) and Michael Stonnell (Kim); her grandchildren, Roseanna, Clifford Jr., Meaghan, Erin, Shannon, Brittany, and Matthew; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandson, Timothy James Sauler. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 5th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and again on Tuesday, August 6th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a service at 11:00 all being held at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
