Stoothoff, Robert Arthur "Yankee Bob", - 78, of Vineland, and formerly of Cape May Court House passed away Saturday afternoon, December 15, 2018 at home surrounded by his children after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born to the late Edwin and Lillian (Kolson) Stoothoff of Vineland on July 19, 1940, in Hicksville, Long Island, NY. Robert served in the United States Navy and worked for McGovern Sod Farms prior to moving to Vineland in 1972, when he partnered with his father on Stoothoff Farms. Robert worked for Waste Management, formerly known as Instant Disposal, for 33 years and retired in 2007. His passions were cooking, gardening, walking, watching the Yankee's and spending time with his children and grandchildren. In his younger years, Robert enjoyed playing pool, darts, and shuffleboard. He was a member of the Moose Hall in Vineland for many years. He is survived by son and caretaker, Joseph & daughter-in-law Lauraine Stoothoff of Brooklyn, NY; daughter, Jody Rene Stoothoff of Vineland; grandsons, Nicholas Anthony Foschi of Vineland, Vincent Joseph Foschi of Highspire, PA & Michael Antonio Foschi of Lebanon, MO; and several nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, William Edwin Stoothoff of Vineland; predeceased sister & brother-in-law, Edna & Nicholas Filippelli of East Meadow, Long Island, NY. Services and burial will be private. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Robert may be made to: Seabrook Foundation, 133 Polk Lane, Bridgeton, NJ. 08302. (www.seabrook.org) To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
