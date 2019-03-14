Storcella, Christopher Dougherty, - of Margate, NJ., passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in his home. Christopher was born to parents Anthony Storcella (predeceased) and Dolores Dougherty Storcella (predeceased) on August 3, 1950, in New York City, NY. He was a graduate of Villanova University, Class of 1972. Chris retired from the State of New Jersey Casino Control Commission where he was the Director of the Licensing Division, one of the first employees and a trail blazer for the New Jersey casino industry. He was also one of the first employees of the Ohio Casino Control Commission as the Director of Licensing and Investigation. During his residence in Margate, Chris was honored to serve as the President of the Margate School District. He volunteered his time with the NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife as a Hunter Education Instructor, he enjoyed teaching new hunters the joy and safety of the sport. Christopher is survived by his wife, Karen Marie Koptic of 26 years and their daughter, Shannon Frances Storcella, and many loving cousins.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Holy Trinity Parish/Blessed Sacrament Church, 11 North Kenyon Avenue, Margate, NJ, where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. The family requests in lieu of flowers to make a donation to your charity of choice in his name. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.