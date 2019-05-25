Stout, Caroline McAteer, - 93, of Northfield, passed away on May 21. She was born on November 25, 1925 in Glasgow, Scotland. Carol was a war bride, coming to the United States in 1946 following her marriage in 1945 to N. Morton Stout. Together they had two children, Robert and Catherine. During the war, Mrs. Stout was conscripted and briefly served as a welder at the John Brown Shipyard in Glasgow in support of the war effort. She met her future husband at a USO dance. She is predeceased by her parents, John and Caroline (nee Lough), her husband and four siblings. She is survived by her children and their spouses Robert (Ann Hazard) of Lagrangeville, NY and Catherine Ishman (Jere Hoffner) of Linwood and four grandchildren, Sarah Ishman Hope (Matthew) of Greenwich, UK, Rachel Stout of Brooklyn, NY, Owen Stout of San Diego, CA and Mark Ishman of Minneapolis, MN. Carol was a housewife for most of her life and volunteered her time as a Sunday school teacher and a Cub Scout den mother. She was an avid reader and was accomplished at sewing and needle point. Later in life she was employed as a salesperson at J.C. Penny's. She enjoyed the companionship of other local war brides from the British Empire. This group was known as "the girls". Carol was one of the last survivors of this group. There will be a memorial service for Carol at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 29th followed by internment at the Veteran's Cemetery in Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Stout's memory can be made to the American Heart Association.
