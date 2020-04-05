Stowe, Elizabeth "Betty" Saseen, - died March 27, 2020 in Lakeland, FL at the age of 93. She was born, raised and educated in Atlantic City. She graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in education. Elizabeth taught business courses in Atlantic City High School. After retirement she ran the office of Stowe Investment Company, a NASD member firm until 1993. Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband Alan Stowe. She was predeceased by her son; Charles C. Stowe, grandson; Charles D. Stowe and brother; Richard Saseen. Elizabeth's graveside service will be held Tuesday April 7, 2020 at 11:00am at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, 2301 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Elizabeth please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home at 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. Tel. 609-646-3400.

