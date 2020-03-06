Stra, Angela P., - 96, of Margate, passed peaceably into God's presence on March 1, 2020. Born to Peter and Rose (Siciliano) Zingrone on March 30, 1923 in Atlantic City, NJ, she lived with her family in the Chelsea area, as well as in Frankford, PA. Angela has been a Margate resident for 56 years. She and her husband owned John S. Stra Plumbing and Heating. Angela's active life has been filled with many years of service in numerous facets of educational, civic, charitable, and religious organizations. Being a Certified Religion Teacher for the Camden Diocese, she treasured her years as a CCD teacher to her beloved students at Blessed Sacrament School in Margate. Angela was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas; Blessed Sacrament Altar & Rosary Society; RNS Cancer & Heart Fund as a Charter, Life, and Board Member; Columbus Day Committee Board of Trustees; life member of the Atlantic City Historical Museum; and a member of the Atlantic City Women's Chamber of Commerce. Her greatest joy and deepest fulfillments were in her roles as wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Angela, preceded in death by her adored husband John in 2014, is survived by daughters JoAnne Neiner of Pittsfield, MA (Douglas); and Tricia Slepitis of Ventnor, NJ, (Justin). Angela was lovingly called Mom-Mom by her grandchildren: Amber (Neiner) Jones (Brian); John Neiner (Erin); Douglas Neiner (Crystal); Eric Slepitis (Rebekah); Evan Slepitis; and Ethan Slepitis (Shea). Angela surrounded herself with photos of her cherished great-grandchildren Andrew, Jack, Cody, Ruby, Caiden, Olivia, Lauren, Weston, Emma, Talia, Trey, Isaac, Jacob, and Zachary. Angela was also preceded in death by her infant son John in 1948, brother John Zingrone, Sr. in 1988, brother-in-law William Martino, Jr. in 2009, infant great-grandson John William Slepitis in 2012, and nephew John Zingrone, Jr. in 2014. Surviving loved ones include sister Marie Martino (William Martino, Jr., dec), sister-in-law Gloria Zingrone (John Zingrone,Sr., dec), nephews Charles Zingrone (Marisol) and family, and Joseph Zingrone (Denise) and family. Angela's final years were deeply enriched by her care-giver Matilda Ofori, whom she and her family loved and trusted. Angela's life was a spiritual one, with prayer, Bible reading, and church attendance. A favorite Bible verse she often quoted was John 3:16, "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life." A graveside service for family and loved ones celebrating Angela's full life, will be at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel in Mays Landing, NJ on Tuesday, March 10, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in honor of Angela P. Stra. Arrangements by George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
