Strang, Richard Campbell "Rich", - 51, of Linwood, NJ passed peacefully in his sleep to enter his eternal home on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Rich was born in Woodbury, lived in West Deptford Twp. and graduated from WDHS Class of 1968. He is survived by his beautiful daughter Carly Campbell Strang of Linwood and his parents Richard (Dick) and Virginia (Ginny) Strang of Ocean City, his sister Beth and husband Kirk Moon, nephews Zachary and Andrew Moon and niece, Meredith Moon, his friend Amy Stavin and her daughters, Sydney and Samantha Boswell and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Rich was a compassionate, caring and giving friend to all who knew him. He was an excellent house painter in the Ocean City area working with his best friend Mark Haas for 31 years. Rich was an avid booster of Linwood and Mainland High School sports particularly those played by his loving daughter, Carly. Rich fought a courageous battle against cancer for the last 10 months. A Celebration of Rich's life will be held at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 8th and Central Ave., Ocean City on Monday, August 5th. Visiting hours are 9:00 to 11:00 followed by a special Memorial Service at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be sent to the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation, PO Box 149, Somers Point, NJ 08244. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
