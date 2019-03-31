Stratten, Barbara (Moore), - of Seaville, was called home by her heavenly father on 3/22/19. Barbara was at home with family when she passed after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease. Barbara had spent several years in Ocean City High School, and graduated from Haverford High School in 1950. After high school she attended the Franklin School of Science and Arts in Philadelphia, where she majored in medical secretary courses. After graduation, she then went on to work with doctors in private practice and also worked at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Barbara moved back into the area in 1972. She went to work with Dr. Cook (oral surgeon) and eventually to Shore Memorial Hospital in the Personnel Department, where she would earn Employee of the Month, and Employee of the Year. Barbara retired from SMH in July of 1998. Barbara is survived by her husband of 64 years, Paul, 2 sons John of EHT , Eric (wife Denise) of Ocean View, 4 grand children, Nicole, Macy, Troy and Erica, sister Susan Wood (Moore) and brother-in-law Dick Wood. For condolences, please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
