Stratten, Paul W., - 87, of Seaville, passed suddenly when he was called home by our Lord and Saviour on July 19, 2019. A loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle. His presence will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all of those who knew him. Paul was very involved with the community, no matter where he lived. In Pennsylvania, Paul was involved with Indian Guides, Webelos and Cub Scouts, serving for several years as the Pack Leader. After moving to New Jersey, he served for a brief time as a deputy game warden and became a International Safety Hunter Instructor. He was an instructor for over 20 years. Paul was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a member of the United Bowhunters of NJ, where he served many years, holding several different offices as a volunteer. A member of the Federation of New Jersey Sportsmen Clubs, the N.R.A. and the Cumberland Rifleman. Paul had a great passion for archery, he participated in many tournaments throughout his lifetime. He was always competitive and brought home three NJ State 3D championships in his age category while in his 70's and early 80's. He also traveled the US and abroad pursuing bowhunting challenges. The peak of his adventures was, a long held dream come true. An African safari with his bow, accompanied by his wife Barbara. Throughout his travels, his patience, charm, and respect for others were always at the forefront. Pre-deceased this past March, by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara. Paul is survived by their two sons, John and Eric, daughter-in-law Denise (Stoll) and 4 grandchildren. A small private memorial will be held for the immediate family. Those who would like to pay their respects, may do so by making a small donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
