Stratton, Joan M., - 65, of Brigantine, passed away after an extended illness. Joan was born in Philadelphia to the late Walter D. and Dolores A. (McGinley) Evans. Joan grew up in Philadelphia and was a graduate of St Ann Business School. Joan was employed for over 30 years at Pennsylvania Hospital (Penn Medicine) as an Information Technology Analyst. She was a beloved Aunt to her nieces and nephews. She would tease them by offering to pay them to eat anchovies. Joan loved animals, gardening and was a devoted wife and sister. She is survived by her beloved husband Louis Stratton, her brother Donald Evans (Late Donna), her sisters Anne Tobin, Geraldine Henes (Kevin Kane) and Theresa Evans. She is predeceased by her sister Michele Cressman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Life Celebration gathering on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10 to 11 am at the Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave. Brigantine. Memorial Service will follow at 11 am at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to a local animal shelter of your choice. To share your fondest memory of Joan please visit www.keatesplum.com .Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
