STRATTON, JOSEPH LOUIS EARL, - 84, of Pleasantville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, PA, and attended the local public schools. In 1954, he enlisted in the US Army, serving in the Korean War, and received the National Defense Service Medal prior to his honorable discharge. In 1958, he married Lillian Burroughs and from this union they had 4 children. Joseph was a member of St. James AME Church, Mays Landing. He leaves to cherish his memories; his children, Joseph L. E. Stratton, Jr, Charlotte Golden, Marvella Williams, and Trina Stratton all of New Jersey; 8 grandchildren,18 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Services will be held 11AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. James AME Church, 6847 Millville Road, Mays Landing, where friends may call from 9AM. Burial in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements are by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.

