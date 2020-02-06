STRATTON, JOSEPH LOUIS EARL, - 84, of Pleasantville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, PA, and attended the local public schools. In 1954, he enlisted in the US Army, serving in the Korean War, and received the National Defense Service Medal prior to his honorable discharge. In 1958, he married Lillian Burroughs and from this union they had 4 children. Joseph was a member of St. James AME Church, Mays Landing. He leaves to cherish his memories; his children, Joseph L. E. Stratton, Jr, Charlotte Golden, Marvella Williams, and Trina Stratton all of New Jersey; 8 grandchildren,18 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Services will be held 11AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. James AME Church, 6847 Millville Road, Mays Landing, where friends may call from 9AM. Burial in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements are by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
Most Popular
-
Playground Pier tenants optimistic about future after sale
-
Atlantic City apartment raid yields 1,000 bags of heroin
-
Lascheid, Vincent
-
Atlantic City casinos execs say increased air service would make 'big difference'
-
EHT police to hold meeting with Zion Park residents after fatal shooting, attempted robbery
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.