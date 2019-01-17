Strauss, Linda, - 69, of Atlantic City, formally of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, passed away on January 15 in Atlantic City. Relatives and Friends are invited to visit Sunday, January 20, 1 PM at the home of her daughter Amanda Katzer, 5 Martin Place, Berlin NJ. Linda was born in the Bronx, New York to Raymond and Ruth Kurlander on October 30, 1949. She married Harold Strauss on August 30, 1970 in Silver Spring, Maryland. Linda grew up in the Washington DC suburbs and attended the University of Maryland. She worked for 25 years as a graphic designer for a South Jersey advertising agency. Linda was a lifetime member of Hadassah. Beloved wife of Harold Strauss, devoted mother of Jody Silverman (Bruce), Amanda Katzer (Rob), Sister, Pamela O'Dell, Father, Raymond Kurlander, and cherished Grandchild Cole Katzer. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 18 at 1pm at ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Pacific and New Hampshire Aves., Atlantic City. Interment follow at Beth Kehillah Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp. The family asks that contributions in her memory may be made to the charity of the donors choice. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.