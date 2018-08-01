Streater, Viola D., - 80, of Atlantic City, affectionately known as "Sister" was born July 10, 1938, in Camden, New Jersey, to Estelle (Jackson) and Buck Streater. She was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, surrounded by her family at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus. Viola attended the Haddonfield Public School System. Viola worked as a seamstress and a presser at Manhattan Cleaners in Atlantic City. She also was a community store owner on Indiana Ave in Atlantic City. Viola is predeceased by: parents, Buck and Estelle Streater; brother, Sonny Streater; and nephew Jonathan Streater. She is survived by: six children, Robert Anderson (Sonya), Daryl Anderson (Deborah), Bryon and Monique Anderson, Eileen and Stephanie Garrett; sister, Eileen Ricks (Purvis); Thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be Noon Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
