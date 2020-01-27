Streb, Robert, - 86, of Ventnor, N.J. left this Earth to join his wife Kathryn, on January 20, 2020. Bob was born in Trenton, Illinois and moved to N.J. after having served in the Navy aboard Air Craft Carrier USS Leyte as a Crash Crew Responder from 1950-1954 and spent eight years as a Navy Reservist. He was a member of the Barber Shop Quartet in the 1960's. Bob retired from the City of Ventnor in 2012 after 50 years of service. He enjoyed having coffee with his son and friends at Isabella's Café in Ventnor where he loved spending time with Delphino and Lupe', going to dinner with his son and friends, riding his bike, and humming along to his favorite tunes. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his son Robert (Kay) Streb, Jr., his Granddaughter Jaime (Herb) Settle, and the light of his life, Great Granddaughter Carly Settle. In addition, his late wife's children Thomas (Linda) Summerville and Debra Ahl and Grandchildren Jonathan and Matthew Ahl, Tom (Krystal) Summerville, Lindsay (Paul) Moyer and their children. He also is survived by two nephews and a niece, Dave (Maggie) Streb, William Streb, and Beth Ann Whelan. A special thanks to Nick who served as his Care taker and Companion over the last year and a half and has become like part of the family. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, February 1st at 11:30 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:30a.m. at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road in Linwood. Burial will be private at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Humane Society of Atlantic County at http://humanesocietyac.org/donate/. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
