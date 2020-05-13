Streeper, Jr., Theodore "Ted", - 64, of Millville, Theodore "Ted" Streeper, Jr., 64, of Millville, NJ passed away on Friday May 8, 2020 at home. Ted was born in Bridgeton, NJ, raised in Rosenhayn, NJ and was a lifelong area resident. He was the son of the late Wanda Lee (Webb) & Theodore Streeper, Sr. He was also pre deceased by his brother James E. "Jay Jay" Miller. Ted enlisted in the US Army, spending most of his military service in Germany, before being honorably discharged. Ted was employed as a mechanic working with his brother at Blue Claw Salt Water Products where he co-invented a crab trap and received a US Design Patent. Prior to that, he worked for Tree Preservation Company. Ted was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman and especially enjoyed deer hunting and fly fishing in the New York Catskill Mountains. He enjoyed telling his "teddy tales" around the campfires. He always held a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and especially "his baby girl Lexi". He is survived by 1 daughter & son in-law; Stephanie & Ty L. Plummer, 2 grandchildren; Alexis Lynn & Tyler John Plummer, all of Vineland, NJ, 1 brother: Leonord W. & wife Janet Streeper, Richland, NJ, 2 sisters; Patricia Ann DiMaria, Rosenhayn, NJ, Cheryl Lenn & husband Gary Yamamoto, Rosenhayn, NJ, 1 niece Meghan and great niece Liana. Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be private. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Assoc., 1 Union St., Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Streeper Jr. Theodore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Some South Jersey restaurants reopening after closing for pandemic
-
Approved for unemployment, but unable to collect, NJ residents get desperate
-
LIVE UPDATES: Murphy extends public health emergency another 30 days in NJ
-
Atlantic County presents reopening recommendations
-
State announces COVID-19 violations in Somers Point, Buena Vista
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Overwhelmed with debt? Free yourself from debt and get a fresh start on life! We are a debt …
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.