Streitfeld, Dr.Leonard, - 97, of Hammonton, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at NJ Veterans Memorial Home of Vineland. Born in Philadelphia, PA he lived in Hammonton from 1950-2013. Dr. Streitfeld was a U.S. Army Air Corps Veteran of World War II. Dr.Streitfeld graduated from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry, and he was the owner of Streitfeld Eye Associates in Hammonton from 1950-2013. Dr.Streitfeld was very active in the Hammonton community and he belonged to many organizations, Hammonton Chamber of Commerce and the Jr. Chamber of Commerce, VFW, American Legion, and DAV, Mainstreet Hammonton, the Revitalization Committee where he served as President, the Hammonton Historical Society and he served on the Hammonton School Board. He helped establish the Hammonton Chess Club and other Chess Clubs throughout New Jersey, help to establish the Christopher Columbus Park and the Reagan Rock in Hammonton. Dr. Streitfeld was awarded three medals by Congressman Frank LoBiondo (R-2nd) on April 18, 2006, according to the Hammonton Gazette. The special presentation took place in Rep. LoBiondo's, Mays Landing office. The medals awarded were the Air Medal with 4 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, the Presidential Unit Citation, and the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with Three Bronze Stars. According to Dr. Streitfeld, he always had the ribbons that represented the medals but was never awarded the medals themselves, until then. "I got the ribbons during the war. They would place the ribbons on our bunks after the missions, when we'd flown enough missions to earn the award," Dr. Streitfeld told Rep. LoBiondo, as they chatted during the presentation according to the Hammonton Gazette. Dr. Streitfeld chronicled the war memories in his 1994 memoir "Hell from Heaven." In that book, he drew from his experiences as a lieutenant in the 8th Air Force's 398th Bomb Group's 600th Squadron. Dr. Streitfeld said he wanted to fight for his country in World War II, and his sights were set on the skies, according to the Gazette. "I wanted to fly. I didn't want to be in the infantry. My nature is excitement. It just excited me to think of being in the air. I saw movies about flying as early as the 1920s. I wanted to be a fighter pilot, but was too tall to be in a fighter plane, I was six-foot-one, six-foot-two." Dr. Streitfeld said. In a 2006 interview with the Hammonton Gazette, Dr. Streitfeld shared how he loved to talk to young audiences about the experiences, and he was asked many times to speak at area schools. "I want to let young people know about it, first hand, while I'm here. I remember being at the school where I grew up, and they had an assembly with veterans. There were six Civil War veterans there. I remember thinking to myself, "Wow, the Civil War is so long ago in history. How could they be sitting up there? Well, now I'm in the same position. That's why I tell kids to talk to veterans while you have the chance. You'll learn things that aren't in any book," Dr. Streitfeld told the Hammonton Gazette. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary N. Streitfeld (nee Nardo). He is survived by three children, Dr. Stephen Streitfeld (Andrea) of Hammonton, Rick Streitfeld of Huntington Beach, CA, and Linda Johnson (Stephen) of Chicago, IL, four grandchildren, Bryan Streitfeld (Jenn), Lauren Wilson (Jon), Christopher Johnson (Elizabeth) and Melissa Johnson, and four great-grandchildren, Carlena Streitfeld, Colin Wilson, Audrey Wilson, and Arden Streitfeld. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton. Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, 109 Route 50, Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations made be made to the Town of Hammonton Clock Committee, P.O. Box 678, Hammonton, NJ 08037. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
