Streitfeld, Dr. Stephen E, OD, - 68, of Hammonton, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Samaritan Hospice Center in Voorhees. Born in Atlantic City he was a lifelong resident of Hammonton, and a graduate of Hammonton High School Class of 1969. Steve graduated in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University, and in 1978 with a Doctor of Optometry degree from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry. Steve practiced optometry in Hammonton with his dad, Leonard, for 35 years at Streitfeld Eye Associates before joining the Visionworks team in Mays Landing, where he continued to practice until August of 2019. His greatest joy was spending time with his 4 grandchildren, Carlena, Colin, Audrey, and Arden. He also spent many hours birding and taking beautiful photographs of owls, eagles, backyard birds, and most importantly, his family. For 40 years, he was an active member of the Hammonton Lions Club, holding many offices and receiving a number of distinguished awards for his service. Steve was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Leonard and Mary Streitfeld. He is survived by his wife, Andrea Streitfeld, two children, Bryan Streitfeld (Jennifer) and Lauren Wilson (Jon), one brother, Rick Streitfeld, one sister, Linda Johnson (Stephen), his four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 5:45 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where Lions Club services will be held at 5:45 followed by family eulogies. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Town of Hammonton Clock Committee, PO Box 678, Hammonton, NJ 08037. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
