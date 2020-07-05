String, Sr., Jerry D., - 73, of Galloway, NJ passed away peacefully at home on July 3, 2020 surrounded by his family. Jerry was a lifelong resident of the Absecon area. He was a clammer, fisherman, and avid outdoorsman. Too many fish caught to name from his bucket list. After graduating Pleasantville High School in 1964, he enlisted in the Air National Guard, 177th Fighter Wing for 23 years. We are proud of his service in Vietnam. After the service, he enjoyed working at Pomona Oil Company and Chestnut Neck Boat Yard. He loved his time serving at Beacon Church and the fellowship he found there. He was married to his beautiful bride, Connie, for 52 loving years. His second biggest love was his daughter, Jamie Lynn. He is also survived by his fishing buddy and son, Jerry Jr. (Lisa). The fishing legacy of Jerry Sr. is passed on to his two grandsons, Tyler and Owen. He is also survived by his sister, Sandra Turner (MA). Memorial contributions may be made to/ In lieu of flowers: Beacon Evangelical Free Church, 420 6th Ave., Galloway, NJ 08205. Arrangements by Wimberg Funeral Home, Galloway, NJ. To share your fondest memory of Jerry please visit www.wimbergfuneralhome.com. Services are private.
