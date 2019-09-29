Strockbine, Donna Marie, - 57, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, suddenly passed away on September 6, 2019 at home in Pt. St. Lucie, Florida. Donna was born in Somers Point. Donna was an avid fan of theme parks, especially at Disney where she spent much of her time with her son Joe. She loved working in the yard and feeding the birds and the squirrels. She loved being around her great nieces and nephews and just keeping them occupied for hours.Donna is predeceased by her father, Richard C. Strockbine, Sr. She is survived by her son, Joseph Strockbine of Pt. St. Lucie, Florida; her mother, Doris (Hasson) Strockbine of Pt. St. Lucie, Florida; brother Richard C. Strockbine, Jr. of Sunrise, Florida; sisters Patricia Strockbine of Somers Point, New Jersey and Jo Ann Lockhart (George) of Narvon, PA; as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 1pm at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com

