Stroh, Lois May, - 93, of Galloway, passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born and raised in Clifton, NJ, Lois summered in Cape May Beach until moving to Cold Spring in 1976, then to Galloway in 2000. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and ceramics. She is preceded in death by her husband, Konrad (1992), and brothers Douglas, Robert and Gerard. Lois is survived by her son Ronald H (Jean) Stroh, daughter Susan May Andrews, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and brother Wallace Merbler. A funeral service for Lois will be held at 11am on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, N Cape May, NJ 08204; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10am 11am. Interment will be held immediately following service at the Cold Spring Cemetery, Cold Spring, NJ. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
