Stroud, Lois (nee Ettel), - Passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019. Lois was predeceased by her sons Mark and Rick, her brother Ray and his wife Lynn. She is survived by her devoted husband Johnny, her cherished son Bruce, her loving grandchildren Ciarra, Jordan and Lucas, and her niece Judy and her husband Stephen. A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Visitors will be greeted from 11 am at Lowenstein Saraceno Funeral Home 58 S New York Road Galloway. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Stroke Foundation americanstroke.org. Online condolences can be sent to www.saracenofuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.