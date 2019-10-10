Strunk, Donna M., - 60, of Seaville, NJ passed away peacefully at her home in Seaville, NJ with her family by her side on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA. she had resided in Washington Twp, NJ and Ocean City, NJ prior to moving to Seaville 6 years ago. Mrs. Strunk was a 1982 graduate of Jefferson University. The Helene Fuld College of Nursing and a 1998 Graduate of Rowan University as a Registered Nurse. She was also a first responder, a school nurse for Egg Harbor Twp. Woodbine, Buena, Pleasantville, Vorhees and Washington Twp. Schools. She taught CCD in Ocean City. CPR at Atlanticare. A terrific skier she was a member of the Fall line Club and enjoyed scuba diving. Mrs. Strunk is survived by her Husband Thomas. Four children; Thomas Jr. (Vanessa), Daughter Aubrey Jankowski (Stephen) Son Kyle and Daughter Katelyn all of Seaville, NJ. Also surviving are Three Grandchildren, Isabella, Sydney and Cameron and her parents, Michael and Maryann Matricciano of Philadelphia PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 11 O'clock in the morning From the Parrish of St. Maximillian Kolbe Church of the Resurrection 200 Tuckahoe Road Marmora NJ.08223 where friends may call from 10 O'clock until the time of Mass. Interment will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Those who desire may send memorial contributions to either Knights of Columbus Council Number 9113 or the American Cancer Society, South Jersey Region, 1851 Old Cuthert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Those who desire may send condolences to: Godfreyfuneralhome.com
