STUARD, MARIE Engman, - 93, of Cape May, NJ, passed away August 11, 2018. She was the daughter of the late Emelie and Frank Engman and a lifelong resident of Cape May. Born June 30, 1925 in Erie, PA, she moved to Cape May at thirteen, following her Coast Guard father's posting. It was there she met the love of her life, Wally Stuard, and began the adventure of their lives splitting time between Ardmore, PA and Cape May. She loved her active lifestyle with her four children and a sailing husband. Marie was an active bridge player and ardent reader. She was always involved with the Harbor Sailing Club (Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May), Questers, The Beach Club, The Cottagers, and the Hospital Auxiliary. Marie was a Girl Scout leader, a Pink Lady at Bryn Mawr Hospital, and a devoted volunteer at the Lankenau Thrift Shop. Her keen love of family and friends filled her life with laughter and activities. Never a dull moment, she loved lunching at the Lobster House, going to the Yacht Club with her ladies, and enjoying life to the fullest. Marie will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She was predeceased by her husband in 2010, her brother Ulrick in 2013, and her granddaughter Kaela in 2015. She is survived by her children: Karen Jackson (William), Kris McBurney (Peter), Kory Joyce (Louis), and Charlie (Kristin); grandchildren: Sarah Kessler (Drew), Elizabeth Huston, Joanie Appell (Peter), Andrew Joyce, Emily Joyce (Weatherly), Grace Stuard, and Sailor Stuard; and three greatgrandchildren: Anna, Abby, and Leo. Funeral services are scheduled for 11am on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington Street, Cape May, NJ. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the C. Wallace Stuard, Jr. CYCCM Sailing Foundation c/o CYCCM, PO Box 260, Cape May, NJ 08204 or the Cape May City Library, 110 Ocean St, Cape May, NJ 08204. STUARD FUNERAL HOME, Newtown Square, PA
