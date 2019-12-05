STUARD, Sara L. (nee O'Brien), - 63, of Cape May and formerly of Malvern, PA, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Sara graduated from Swarthmore High School and later earned her Bachelor's Degree from Kutztown State College. Early in her professional career she taught art at Ridley Township Junior High School before embarking on a lengthy and successful career in advertising; currently she was the Senior V.P. of Account Services for D4 Creative, Phila., PA. She was a longtime member of the Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May; the Beach Club of Cape May and the Cape May Cottagers. At one period in her life, she was an avid bodybuilder, with three wins on her first try at the American Natural Bodybuilding Conference Championships in Easton, PA. Sara was always smiling; she was outgoing, witty, generous and possessed a very creative spirit. She loved Cape May, the beach, the ocean and sailing. Much of her time had been spent sailboat racing in the harbor and offshore. Often, she could be seen in her yard, either gardening or just sitting with a glass of wine and her kitty, Jedi. She is predeceased by her parents, John and Winnifred O'Brien; her brother, Daniel Carter O'Brien and her nephew, William "Woody" O'Brien. Sara is dearly missed and forever loved by her sister and best friend, Maggi O'Brien-Carter; grand nephews, William Hildmann and Liam O'Brien; great nephew, Aiden and great niece, Lily. Funeral services and interment are private with a memorial ceremony to be organized and scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Animal Alliance of CMC, PO Box 172, Cape May, NJ 08204. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
