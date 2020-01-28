Stump, William "Bill", - 70, of Stone Harbor, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by his wife and daughter. Bill was a wonderful husband, loving father and all-around unique individual who had a passion for sailing, cooking, traveling, wine, oysters, and spending time with his daughter. He had a generous heart and a witty personality, always making everyone laugh; truly one of a kind. Born in Indiana, PA he attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) where he was a founding member of a Sigma Chi Chapter. He was a math teacher at Wildwood High School for 28 years as well as a dedicated member of his Stone Harbor community, serving as secretary of the Yacht Club of Stone Harbor for 30 years, treasurer of Our Saviour Lutheran Church, School Board President, former treasurer and membership chair of the Stone Harbor Museum, and former Stone Harbor councilman. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and Gerald Stump Sr. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Patty (Brewin), and his favorite daughter Tricia; sisters, Barbara Natale (Chuck) and Dorothy Stump Vernon (Stephen); brothers, Gerald Stump Jr. and Charles Stump (Colleen); and many other loving family and friends. A Celebration of Life Memorial for family members and friends will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 1, at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Stone Harbor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 9212 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ, 08247, or a charity of your choice. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
