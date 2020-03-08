Stumpf Montecalvo, Jean J. (Bianchi), - 79, of Rehoboth Beach, DE passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Renaissance Healthcare, in Millsboro, DE. She was born on October 4, 1940 in Elizabeth, NJ, daughter of the late Leonard and Katherine Stumpf. Ms. Bianchi was a graduate of Egg Harbor City High School, Class of 1958. It was in Egg Harbor City that she met and married Donald Montecalvo and started their family. She worked in office settings in Pomona and Vineland, NJ and most recently in security at the Borgata Casino in Atlantic City. Above all, Ms. Bianchi cherished time spent with those she held most dear. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Ms. Bianchi was preceded in death by her former husband, Donald Montecalvo; and her son, Brian Montecalvo. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Catalfumo of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; her grandsons: Jonathan Catalfumo and Brian Catalfumo, both of Galloway, NJ; and her brothers: Dr. Robert Anderson (Amy) of Mechanicsburg, PA and Leonard Stumpf (John Pitchford) of Rehoboth Beach, DE. A gathering will be held on Saturday, March 14th from 1:00 to 2:00 PM with a service at 2:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. Interment will immediately follow at Germania Cemetery in Galloway. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to any charity of choice.
