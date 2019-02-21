Stumpf, Sharen R., - 71, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, (formerly of Holland, PA), passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019, at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, Pomona, NJ. Sharen is survived by her brother, Wayne Stumpf of Tuckerton, NJ, a niece, Heather Stumpf of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, a nephew, Jason (Sara) Stumpf of Colorado Springs, CO, a great-niece, Amelia Stumpf also of Colorado Springs, CO, her childhood and loving friend, Joan (Kindle) Golis and her loving fur babies, Hope and Grace. Sharen was predeceased by her parents, Ruth and Albert Stumpf. Sharen received her beautician license while living at home and then moved to NJ where she worked in the casino industry for many years. She was a member of Local 54. A viewing will be on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 9:00AM to 10:00AM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, NJ. Interment will follow at the Forest Hills Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA. Donations in Sharen's memory can be made to a charity of your choice. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
