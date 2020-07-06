Sturm, Jackson Henry, - 15, of Greenfield, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Born in Somers Point, NJ to Carol (nee McCloskey) and John Sturm on November 10, 2004. Jackson was a freshman at the Cape May County Technical High School where he played on the freshman basketball team. He was accepted into the Law Enforcement and Public Safety Career Technical Program for his Sophomore year. Jackson was known for his wonderful sense of humor, his love of sneakers and bright clothing. He was an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were the Seattle Seahawks, Oklahoma Thunder and the Philadelphia Phillies. He will be missed by his mother: Carol Sturm, his father: John Sturm, sister: Holly (Nick) Nuscis, grandmother: Nana Sturm, aunts and uncles: Billy (Beth) Sturm, Michelle (Ray) Frederick, Jason (Ritsuko) McCloskey, David (Nicole) McCloskey, Lindsay Davis, Lorraine Matthews, Joan Sorenson, great uncle: John (Darlene) Sturm, godmother: Stephanie Conti, godfather: John Kohler, best friend: Cole Ritter, many cousins and friends, and Carol's companion Don Bunton. Jackson was predeceased by his paternal grandfather: William E. Sturm Jr., his maternal grandfather: William McCloskey and his maternal grandmother Patricia McCloskey. Friends may call Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 10 until 12 o'clock noon at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where a service will be held 12 o'clock noon. To honor Jackson's love of sneakers please wear your favorite sneakers. Covid restrictions will be enforced. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions are suggested to Jackson H. Sturm Memorial Fund c/o Bank of America (1515 Wildwood Blvd. Rio Grande, NJ 08242). Please make checks out to Holly Nuscis and include The Jackson Sturm Memorial Fund in the memo section. These funds will be used to buy sneakers for the Cape May County Technical School Basketball Team. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jackson Sturm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries