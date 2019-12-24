Styler, Janice R., - 78, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J. passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at Jefferson University Hospital, Phila., PA., surrounded by her family. She was born in Kearny, N.J., residing in Union, and Barnegat, prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor in 2002. Janice previously worked as a Pharmacy Technician for Pathmark, Manahawkin, N.J. She loved to play Bingo, going to garage sales, and always having a smile on her face. Janice is survived by her husband William J. Styler, her daughters Cheryl Burns, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., Kimberly Cox, and husband Paul, of Manahawkin, N.J., son William Styler III and wife Erica, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., sister Carol Zajac, of Hololulu, HI, grandchildren Brittany, and husband John, and Joshua, great-grandchildren Olivia and Madison, along with many nephews and nieces. Family and friends may gather Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 11 AM to 1 PM, followed by a Memorial Service at 1 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. For condolences, flowers and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
