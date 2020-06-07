Suhonen, Mary Frances (nee Boyle), - 56, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away at home on Tuesday June 2, 2020. Mary was a mother, sister, wife, aunt, god mother and grandmother. Mary Frances was Born in Berwick, Pennsylvania, she lived in Sea Isle City from just after her birth until she married Rodney Suhonen the love of her life. Mary Frances was a member of St. Joseph Church in Sea Isle City all her life. She loved to travel with her two children and show them the country, she loved the beach, the ocean and Rock Shows too. Mary helped faithfully run Rodney and Son Auto Repair along side her husband Rodney. Mary Frances is Survived her beloved Husband: Rodney, she was a devoted mother to her children Sean and Samantha and had much love for her grandson: Leo. The bond these two souls have for one another was something so beautiful to witness. Her brothers: Bob and Mike Boyle and Sister: Sharon Holt and many her nieces and nephews. Mary Frances was preceded in death by Her Mother and Father Bob and Sheila (nee McDermott) and her Sister: Kathy O'Neill. Friends may call Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 10 until 12 o'clock at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. Covid restrictions will be enforced. Memorial contributions are suggested to either American Cancer Society or Wounded Warriors. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
