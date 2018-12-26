Sukin, Sondre A. "Sonnie" (rhymed with "Johnnie"), nee Zeruld,, - 87, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, formerly of Margate City, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, on December 19, 2018. Sonnie had a 30-year career as a teacher and principal for the Board of Education of the City of Northfield (Atlantic County, NJ), earned both her bachelor's (1952, in three years after graduating Olney High School in 1949) and master's (1965, at night while working full time and raising 4 sons as a single parent) degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, with honors; a brilliant, beautiful, competitive, proud woman, liberated well before the term came into vogue, accomplished at the piano in her youth, virtually undefeated at Scrabble, pretty good at tennis after taking it up relatively late in life; respected and admired by students, parents, colleagues and, ultimately, her Board of Education (ousted as principal under contentious circumstances in the late 1970's, she was rehired by a successor Board to be principal of two of Northfield's three schools, positions she held until her retirement). Sonnie is survived by: her husband of 53 years, Ned Sukin; sons Jeffrey Blumenfeld, Esquire (Stephanie) of Lower Merion, Pennsylvania, Richard Blumenfeld, Esquire (Michelle) of Corona, California, David Blumenfeld, Esquire (Sally) of San Francisco, Andrew Blumenfeld, not an Esquire, nevertheless successful (Lea), of Castro Valley, California; grandchildren Joshua, Zachary, Alex, Jacob, Samuel, Sarah and Max; sister-in-law Jane Zeruld, niece Debra Brunetto (Scott) and nephew William Zeruld (Sharon), and their children; and a few valued old friends. Services and burial were private. Arr. Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks, Inc. Philadelphia, PA
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.