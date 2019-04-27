Sullender, Charles Paul, Jr., - 89, of Mays Landing, Charles P. Sullender,Jr. Born August 23, 1929 in Philadelphia, P.A. Charles passed at home with his daughters by his side on April 24th, 2019. He is predeceased by his one and only loving wife Margaret Francis Gilbreath. Charles played football for Penn State and returned to get his masters in teaching Science at Chelsea Jr. High in A.C., leaving the summers to enjoy with his family camping up the East Coast to relatives in Maine, ending up at another favorite spot, Atsion St. Park for many summers. His real joy was building a house, and retiring to Spanish Wells, Bahamas for the last 25 years. He is survived by his 4 children, 7 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral services as wished by the family will be held privately, and donations can be made to the Atlantic County Humane society. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences can be left for the family at www.adams-perfect.com
