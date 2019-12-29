Sullick, Theda Fay, - 74, of Palermo, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA. she has been a resident here for 47 years and is formerly from Somers Point, NJ. Mrs. Sullick was a school bus driver in the area for many years before retiring. She is survived by two sons, Ryan M. Sullick and his wife Rita of Seaville, NJ, Michael J. Sullick of Palermo, NJ, one grandson, Zachary Sullick and two Brothers, Bill Bardol of PA. and Frank Bardol of TN. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph C. Sullick. A mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 4th, 2020, eleven o'clock at Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolb Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ 08223, where friends may call from half past ten o'clock until time of mass. Burial will be private. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
