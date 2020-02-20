Sullivan, Charles J., - 90, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born in Norristown, PA to the late Francis Joseph and Catherine "Pal" Stout Sullivan, he moved here in 1988 from Willow Grove, PA. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the VFW Post 6257 Belleplain and the Dennnis Township Senior Center. He enjoyed bowling. Mr. Sullivan is survived by his children, Charles J. Sullivan, Jr. and Donna M. Sullivan; his 11 grandchildren; and his 23 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Fella Sullivan; his son, Douglas J. Sullivan; and his daughter, Cheryl A. Tozer. Funeral service will be on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2:30 pm at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
