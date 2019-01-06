Sullivan, Daniel, - 62, of Brigantine, passed away suddenly on Sunday December 30, 2018. Daniel was born in Philadelphia Pa. to the late Francis and Theresa Sullivan. Dan was formerly a plumber for Union Local 690 in Philadelphia. Daniel's love of surf fishing brought him and his family to Brigantine over 26 years ago. Dan is survived by his beloved wife and best friend Lisa (nee Patton) Sullivan and his children Daniel Sullivan (Maria Laina), Kelly Jaggers (Jay), Lauren Cruz and Ryan Sullivan. He is also survived by his grandchildren Andy Cruz, Adian Jaggers and Payton Jaggers and his brothers Kenny Sullivan (Kathy), Peter Sullivan (Janet), John Sullivan and Timmy Sullivan (Bill). Relatives and friends are invited to attend Daniel's Life Celebration on Saturday January 12, 2019 from 11AM to 1PM at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave. Brigantine. Memorial Service will follow at 1PM at the funeral home. Interment is private. To share your fondest memory of Daniel please visit www.keatesplum.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.