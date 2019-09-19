Sullivan, Elizabeth Ann, - 44, of Sea Isle City, passed away peacefully at home in Sea Isle City, NJ on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Elizabeth lived in Cheltenham PA and in Sea Isle City, NJ for the past 14 years. She was a proud volunteer at the Holy Redeemer Food Pantry in Cape May Court House and enjoyed her years of employment at Dunmore Corporation in Bristol, PA. Elizabeth was a Quizzo Queen at the Yacht Club of Sea Isle City. She loved to dance, play scrabble and spend time with family and friends. Elizabeth connected with her community in a way few can and loved her Sea Isle life! Elizabeth is survived by 9 siblings: Joan Cunningham, Daniel J Sullivan (Susan), Genevieve Sullivan, Mary DeCervantes, Patricia Sullivan, Matthew Sullivan (Jennifer), Paul Sullivan (Amy), Vincent Sullivan (Cynthia), Joseph Sullivan (Carrie), 23 nieces and nephews and 18 great nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Michael L and Genevieve (Wolff) Sullivan, and her brother Michael T Sullivan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday morning at 11 o'clock from St. Joseph's RC Church, 43rd Street at Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ where friends may call from 9:00 am until 10:45 am. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Holy Redeemer Food Pantry, 1801 North Route 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 would be greatly appreciated. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

