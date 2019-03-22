Sullivan, Robert H. "Bob" or "Sully", - 73, of North Cape May, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Philadelphia and formerly of Barrington, Bob has been an area resident since 1996. He was a retired sheet metal worker with Sheet Metal Workers International Association, Local 19, and was also former mayor of Barrington (1981-1983). Bob was an avid Phillies fan along with other Philadelphia sports teams. He was also a long-time volunteer umpire and coach through Little Leagues in Barrington and other towns. Bob took joy in being the first to take his grandchildren on their first airplane rides, and was famous for his "one-liners". He is predeceased by the mother of his children, Barbara Sullivan. Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Diane, children Robert (Yvonne) Sullivan, Wendy (Bernie) Delaney, Randy (Terri) Sullivan, and step-son Tim (Jessica) Back, and 8 grandchildren. A funeral service for Bob will be held at 11am on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10am-11am. The family requests that, in the spirit of Bob's interests, funeral guests wear clothing relating to the Phillies, Eagles, or Jimmy Buffett. Contributions may be made to Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road, Ocean View, NJ 08230. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
