Sulpizi, M.D., Antoinette M. , - of Berwyn, Pa and Miami, Fl, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at the age of 66. She was born to David and Mary Sulpizi on May 10, 1952 in Atlantic City, N.J. She was raised in Margate and was a graduate of Holy Spirit High School class of 1970. She graduated Cum Laude from Boston University in 1975 and attended Tufts Graduate School of Public Health in Medford, Massachusetts. She obtained her Doctor of Medicine degree from the New Jersey Medical School College of Medicine and Dentistry in 1981. She completed her internship and residency training in Internal Medicine and Fellowship in Cardiology at the Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1987. Antoinette was a practicing cardiologist for 30 years, primarily with Mainline Cardiology Associates in Paoli, Pa. Most recently, she relocated to Miami, where she continued her career with Clinical Pharmacology of Miami, LLC. Lovingly referred to as Aunt Toni by her nieces and nephews, her passion was everything Italian - including mastering the accordion, her love of the opera, numerous trips to Italy to visit her extended family, and her amazing home-made pastas and ravioli. An avid gourmet cook, she was a most gracious hostess, always opening her home to family and friends, especially at Thanksgiving time, which everyone looked forward to each year. She was a truly genuine person who understood the value of hard work. She had a very generous and kind side about her as well. While she had an appreciation for luxury and was the epitome of femininity with an affection for lace, she was never afraid to get her hands dirty with household projects, to fix a grandfather clock so that it would chime again or to learn how something worked. She was a truly versatile person. Survivors include sisters Janet Sulpizi and Joan Rosenberg (Murray); nieces and nephews, Christine Piediscalzi, David Sulpizi (Tammy), Ronald Sulpizi, Paul Rosenberg (Kelsey), Edward Rosenberg (Lili), and Maria Rosenberg; great nieces and nephews, Sophia Piediscalzi (Justin), Lucianna Sulpizi, Antonio Sulpizi, John Sulpizi, Jimmy Minshall and Amory Rosenberg; and her faithful canine companions, Buddy and Cleo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Antoinette's memory to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research at www.koman.org. A viewing will be held from 10-11am, followed by an 11am Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 2nd, 2019, at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church, 11 N. Kenyon Ave, Margate, NJ 08402. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
