SULPRIZIO, RICHARD C., - 74, of Atlantic City, passed away on December 6, 2018. Born and raised in Atlantic City, Richard attended St. Michaels Elementary School before graduating from Holy Spirit High School. Following graduation, Richard enlisted in the US Army and served as an Army Old Guard Caisson Platoon soldier. He participated in the funeral services for astronaut Gus Grissom. For many years Richard was a hairdresser, working in several shops. He recently returned to Atlantic City having lived out of the area for some time. Richard was predeceased by his parents Jeanette and Carlo Sulprizio, brother Robert and nephew Carlo. He is survived by cousins Ann Campbell, Susan Campbell and Beth Walsh as well as nephew Dean Schiller and nieces Julie Strain, Barbara Sulprizio and Jennifer Sulprizio. Richard is also survived by a great-niece, great-nephews, and second cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Richard Sulprizio 10:00 am Friday, December 14, 2018, at St. Michael's Church 10 North Mississippi Avenue Atlantic City. Relatives and friends may call at the church from 9:00 am. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery, Route 40 in Mays Landing following Mass. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.