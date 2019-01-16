Summers, Betty Jane, - 90, of Nesco, NJ, passed away on Monday, January 14, 2019 at AtlantiCare Medical Center in Galloway Township. Born in Fishertown, PA she was a resident of Nesco for fifty five years. Before retiring she worked at Lenox China for many years. She was a member of the Glass, Molders, Pottery, Plastic & Allied Worker's Union. She was predeceased by her husband, John H. Summers and two sons, Robert and Thomas Summers. She is survived by three daughters, Diane Summers (Michael LoSasso) of Florida, Karen Fayter (Peter) of Folsom, and Debra Kilburn (Paul) of Mullica Township, two sons, John W. Summers (Marjorie) of Folsom, Rickie L. Summers of Nesco, seven grandchildren, Ronald, Thomas, John, Christopher, Tara, Renee, Brian and nine great grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery, 124 S. First Road in Hammonton. For information or to post condolences go to www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
