Summers, Diane C., - 72, of Nesco, passed away at home on March 11, 2020. Born in Bedford, PA she was a longtime resident of Nesco before moving to Florida 11 years ago. She had worked as a secretary for Lenox China in Pomona. She was predeceased by her daughter, Debra Caruso, her grandson, Michael, Schlagle, her parents, John H. and Betty Jane Summers, three brothers, Robert, Thomas and Rick Summers. She is survived by her longtime companion, Michael LoSasso, one son, John Caruso Jr., grandchildren, Louis Taylor Jr., Robert Taylor, Jessica Taylor and John Schlagle (Whitney), great grandchild, Brayden Taylor, two sisters, Karen Fayter (Peter), Debra Killburn (Paul), one brother, John W. Summers (Marjorie), nieces and nephews, Ronald, Thomas, John, Christopher, Tara, Renee and Brian, and many great nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Wednesday March 18, 2020 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Hammonton.

To plant a tree in memory of Diane Summers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

