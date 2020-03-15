Summers, Diane C., - 72, of Nesco, passed away at home on March 11, 2020. Born in Bedford, PA she was a longtime resident of Nesco before moving to Florida 11 years ago. She had worked as a secretary for Lenox China in Pomona. She was predeceased by her daughter, Debra Caruso, her grandson, Michael, Schlagle, her parents, John H. and Betty Jane Summers, three brothers, Robert, Thomas and Rick Summers. She is survived by her longtime companion, Michael LoSasso, one son, John Caruso Jr., grandchildren, Louis Taylor Jr., Robert Taylor, Jessica Taylor and John Schlagle (Whitney), great grandchild, Brayden Taylor, two sisters, Karen Fayter (Peter), Debra Killburn (Paul), one brother, John W. Summers (Marjorie), nieces and nephews, Ronald, Thomas, John, Christopher, Tara, Renee and Brian, and many great nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Wednesday March 18, 2020 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Hammonton.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Diane Summers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City casinos move to take precautionary measures amid COVID-19 concerns
-
Governor declares state of emergency after five more in N.J. test positive for COVID-19
-
Atlantic City casino officials take proactive approach to coronavirus
-
Pinelands, Mainland, other South Jersey school districts announce COVID-19 closings
-
Local schools preparing for possible closings due to COVID-19
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
Excellent References. 25 Years Experience. Custom Work & Drywall Repairs. High End Quali…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.