Summers, Rick L., - 63, of Nesco, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born in Cumberland, MD he has lived in Nesco for fifty-five years. Before retiring he worked at Zone Striping Inc. of Glassboro and prior to that at Lenox China in Pomona. Rick loved spending time outdoors and he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a part owner and member of the Nesco All Around Sportsmen Club. Rick enjoyed cruising around Nesco in his custom golf cart. He was known for his generosity and willingness to help anyone in need. He was predeceased by his parents, John H. and Betty Jane Summers, and two brothers, Robert and Thomas Summers. He is survived by three sisters, Diane Summers (Michael LoSasso) of Florida, Karen Fayter (Peter) of Folsom, Debra Kilburn (Paul) of Mullica Township, one brother, John W. Summers (Marjorie) of Folsom, eight nieces and nephews, John, Ronald, Thomas, John, Christopher, Tara, Renee and Brian, and many great nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Hammonton. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com

