Summers, Rick L., - 63, of Nesco, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born in Cumberland, MD he has lived in Nesco for fifty-five years. Before retiring he worked at Zone Striping Inc. of Glassboro and prior to that at Lenox China in Pomona. Rick loved spending time outdoors and he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a part owner and member of the Nesco All Around Sportsmen Club. Rick enjoyed cruising around Nesco in his custom golf cart. He was known for his generosity and willingness to help anyone in need. He was predeceased by his parents, John H. and Betty Jane Summers, and two brothers, Robert and Thomas Summers. He is survived by three sisters, Diane Summers (Michael LoSasso) of Florida, Karen Fayter (Peter) of Folsom, Debra Kilburn (Paul) of Mullica Township, one brother, John W. Summers (Marjorie) of Folsom, eight nieces and nephews, John, Ronald, Thomas, John, Christopher, Tara, Renee and Brian, and many great nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Hammonton. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
Mark Wahlberg to host fitness class at Ocean Casino Resort Saturday
-
Attorney wants police to reveal how they found child porn on principal's laptop
-
Fire breaks out in storage facility in Sea Isle City
-
Tenure charges pending for Linwood music teacher acquitted of assaulting student
-
Prescription fraud case defendants to appear in U.S. District Court
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering graduations throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering proms throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
‘My Happy Place’ is a Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
Latest Local Offers
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.