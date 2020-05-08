Summerville, Patricia Louise, - 84, passed away in Somers Point, NJ after a brief illness. Patty previously lived in Karns City, Pa, but resided in southern New Jersey for the past thirty-five years. An extremely generous person her entire life, she even shared her birth with Bob, whom she always made a point to say was older. She was born on April 15, 1936 to Mary Louise and Leslie Lawton near Warren, PA. Her brother Robert Lawton and wife Mary Elizabeth live in Waterford, Pa, and her older sister Elizabeth Carnabuci and husband Sam reside in Columbia, SC. Though shy and introverted since childhood, Patty was known for her spontaneous wit and winning smile. She always maintained a positive outlook regardless of all the pain brought to her body and life. Rarely complaining, she excelled at forgiveness in ways of which we could only dream. Babysitter, chauffeur, painter, comforter and hotel operator she always came through for family. It was difficult to buy the right gift for Patty, but when you gave her your time, it was obviously just what she wanted. Known for the never-ending birdfeeder-squirrel war, artful procrastination, a never ending cup of coffee and her constant, spoiled four-legged fur family. Predeceased by her parents, loving companion Lester Johns, her daughters-in-law Donna and Marion and son-in-law Jimmy. Patty leaves behind her siblings, her son Max and Dedee Summerville, WV, daughter Laura Summerville, Collings Lakes, NJ, daughter Sarah Redmond, Summersville, MO, and son Joseph Summerville, Mays Landing, NJ. Six grandchildren, Shireen, Nihal, Maria, Sabreen, Manny and Keagen, 4 great grandchildren, Danny, Alaya, Dominic and Emerson and many nieces and nephews will also miss her dearly. The fulfillment you gave to us all is only matched by the emptiness we all now feel. Donations in Patty's memory can be made to Meadowview Nursing Home, 235 Dolphin Avenue, Northfield, NJ 08225. Memorial services will be private. Thoughts and prayers at www.FERTIGFUNERALHOME.com
Most Popular
-
Hammonton center has outsized COVID-19 infections; state can't say why
-
MGM Resorts shakeup brings new president and CFO to Borgata
-
Approved for unemployment, but unable to collect, NJ residents get desperate
-
'We can’t guarantee that he’ll make it': Mother of South Jersey prison inmate calls for his release amid COVID-19
-
LIVE UPDATES: Murphy extends public health emergency another 30 days in NJ
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
Overwhelmed with debt? Free yourself from debt and get a fresh start on life! We are a debt …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.