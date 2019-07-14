Sundberg, Margaret "Meg", - 62, of Dorothy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10 surrounded by family and friends. She was born November 26, 1956 in Rochester N.Y. the daughter of Allan Hitchcock and the late Anne Hitchcock. Meg met her husband Eric while attending college at Penn State University. In the Autumn of 1980, she and Eric relocated to Atlantic city and both landed jobs as stage technicians at Harrah's Casino Hotel. Meg eventually became one of the first female Lighting Directors at an Atlantic City theater. She later decided to work at home and raise her two wonderful sons, Kristian and Kevin. As the boys grew older and started school, Meg followed them and became a teacher at Weymouth Township Elementary School. She recently retired and was looking forward to all the time she would have for family and friends. Meg took on her cancer, Glioblastoma, with courage, determination and the laughter and support of many friends and family. In keeping with Meg's wishes, there will be no memorial service and burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future with an open invitation to all family and friends. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
