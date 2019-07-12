Sundermeir, Kathryn Marie "Kay" (nee. Smith), - was born on February 28, 1934 in Norristown, PA died on July 6, 2019. She had been a resident of Ocean City, NJ for 25 years. Kay is survived by her husband of almost 63 years, William Sundermeir. She is also survived by two sons, Brian and Jon Sundermeir and two grandchildren, Grayson and Kiah Sundermeir. Kay was known for her many talents as an artist, singer and gardener. All arrangements will be private. It is suggested that those wishing to make a contribution in her memory kindly send it to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 North Route 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210.

Tags

Load entries