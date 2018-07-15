SUPER, JOHN N. , - of Atlantic City, known to his friends as "Jack", went to see the Lord on July 10, 2018, at the age of 96. Jack was born in Pleasantville, NJ on September 24th, 1921. He graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1939 and served his country during World War II, enlisting in the Army in 1942 and served in Normandy and Northern France as part of "the greatest generation". He was honorably discharged in 1945. Following the war, Jack continued his education graduating from Temple University in 1949 with a degree in Accounting. Certified as a CPA starting in 1958, he became a partner with Lichtenberger and Super for 10 years and then continued for another 40 years with his own practice before retiring. Jack served as President of the Rotary International and the Atlantic/Cape Chapter of the New Jersey CPA Society. His hobbies included golf and traveling. Jack was predeceased by his father, Frank Super, his mother Alice (Barnett) Super, brothers Frank, Thomas and Richard. He is survived by his dear friend Anne Kelly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for John N. "Jack" Super 11:00am Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue, AC. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church from 10:30am. The Rite of Committal will be offered privately at Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
