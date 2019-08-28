Super, Scott A., Jr., - 30, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away suddenly on August 25, 2019. Born in Somers Point, he's been a long-time resident of EHT. Scotty was an avid football player from the time he was a child, playing in youth leagues up through high school. He was a BIG New York Giants fan. He enjoyed playing many sports but football and baseball were his favorites. He liked going to the gym and working out, as well. He also was a dog lover, especially his dog Jazman, who he missed since she passed a short time ago. Scotty will be remembered for his infectious laugh and being easy to talk with. He valued his family and friendships of the people that were closest to him. Scott had been a landscaper but was recently accepted into the laborers union #172. Scott is survived by his mother, Tina Aponte Super; father, Scott A. Super, Sr.; his maternal grandmother, Shirley Denecke; his uncles, Hector Aponte (Karen), Joseph Aponte (Tracey), John Aponte (Diana), Todd Super and Gregg Super; his aunt, Sara Risley (Ben); and his many cousins and friends. Visitation will be 1 PM to 3 PM on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

Tags

Load entries