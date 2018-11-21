Suriano, Maria, - 81, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on Sunday, November 18, 2018 in Atlantic City. Maria was born in Cosenza, Italy and later moved to Egg Harbor City, where she enjoyed the rest of her days. She will always be fondly remembered by friends and loved ones for her quick wit and her effortless ability to put a smile on anyone's face. Lovingly known as "Mama Maria", she turned her passion for cooking into a career, becoming the first pasta chef at Caruso's Italian Restaurant, located in The Hilton and later Patsy's/Stefano's (previously the Golden Nugget) in Atlantic City for over 25 years. She prepared dinner for icons such as Frank Sinatra and Dolly Parton. She was awarded "Best Pasta Chef in South Jersey" by Best of the Casinos. She survived by her husband, Vincenzo; her children, Enzo & Claudia and Danny & Joanne; her five grandchildren, Gabby & Drew, Joshua, Sebastiano, and Adriano; as well as dear friends. Honoring Maria's faithful patronage at St. Nicolas Catholic Church, all of her services will be held there, 525 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. Join us in celebrating her life and exchange memories from 10:00-11:00 am, Friday, November 23rd, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Interment will immediately follow at Egg Harbor City Cemtery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave., Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. For condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
