Surkin, Anna Marie (DiNola), - 93, of Egg Harbor City, beloved wife of Ned Martin Surkin (deceased) departed this life on Sunday, August 19, 2018. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she met and married Ned, the love of her life, in August 1953. She spent the next 64 years by his side raising their 3 children: Larry (Janelle), Denise (Keith), and Hershey (Mary). Prior to her marriage, Anna worked as a seamstress and loved sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She dedicated her life to the care of her husband, the raising of her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her three children and eight grandchildren: Christina, Tony, Victoria, Pamela, Nicholas, Jessica, Brynda, and Katherine and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Viola, Rose, Louise, and her brother Rudy. She is predeceased by her parents: Rosario and Luisa (Azzato) DiNoia; and her siblings: Millie, Johnny, Victor, and Jerry. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.